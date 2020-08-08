PBC On Fox Results: James-Dulorme

By: Sean Crose

The 26-1 Jamal James took on the 25-3-1 Thomas Dulorme in a scheduled 12 round bout for the WBA’s interim welterweight title. The match went down live in Los Angeles in front of Fox cameras. The first round was essentially a feeling out process. The second saw Dulorme landing more effectively than his opponent. By the third it was arguable that Dulorme was more successful with his shots. Not that James was out of the fight. By the fourth, the Minnesota native was showing signs of good ring generalship. The fifth proved to be exciting, as did the sixth.

The seventh showed that James was very much in the hard hitting fight. The eight saw James showing solid defense. James landed with precision in the ninth. The tenth proved to be a close affair. The energy of both men was impressive in the eleventh, though James appeared to land more cleanly. The twelfth and final round was high octane, but James controlled the ring.

The judges ultimately rules the fight for James, 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111.