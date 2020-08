FS1 Results: Coffie-Pena

By: Sean Crose

The 6-0 heavyweight Louis Pena stepped into the ring in Los Angeles to face divisional peer Michael Coffie, 9-0, Saturday night in front of Fox Sports 1 cameras. Coffie appeared to be the harder hitting of the two men in the early portion of the bout. Pena was game and strong, but he couldn’t get the better of his opponent. as the rounds went on.

Coffie essentially banged away at Pena throughout the fight and dropped his man in the fifth. Pena bravely got up, but a few ferocious shots from Coffie seconds later caused the referee to stop the bout. Coffie, a former Marine and Afghan war vet looked impressive indeed.