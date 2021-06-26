Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly Dominates Rob Brant

Posted on 06/26/2021

By: Sean Crose

Rising Kazakh middleweight Zhanibek Alimkhanuly was on the Vasyl Lomachenko – Masayoshi Nakatani card on Saturday night, aiming to improve his record to 10-0 when by facing the 26-2 Rob Brant.  The opening round of the scheduled 10 round middleweight affair saw Brant move and jab effectively. Alimkhanuly, however, was able to counter well. The undefeated fighter controlled the ring in the second. He landed hard on Brant in the third, and appeared to be breaking him down. Brant didn’t seem to be able to do much to keep from being dominated in the fourth.

Image

Brant tried to jab his way inside the fifth, but wasn’t particularly successful. Brant went down at the beginning of the sixth. He got to his feet, but still continued to take powerful shots. The fight had become a one sided beating. Brant, perhaps motivated by his corner’s threatening to stop the fight, battled more aggressively in the seventh. But was it enough? The eighth saw Alimkhanuly banging away at well. Brant’s team wisely stopped the fight before the ninth.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman Compares The Punching Power Of Danny Garcia To Manny Pacquiao: "Nobody Hit Like Danny"
June 23rd
David Benavidez To Jermall Charlo: "We Both Want Canelo, Let’s Earn The Shot At Him By Fighting Each Other"
June 24th
Mikey Garcia: Spence Has "The Youth, The Size, And Skills" To Best Pacquiao
June 21st
Anthony Joshua: "At The End Of September Is When I’ll Be Taking On The Former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion Of The World"
June 21st
Canelo Alvarez Works The Corner Of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. As He Stepped Into The Ring One Final Time
June 20th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend