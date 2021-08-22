Listen Now:  
Yordenis Ugas Defeats Manny Pacquiao

Posted on 08/22/2021

By: Sean Crose

The one and only Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring on Saturday night after a two year absence. Now 42, the 62-7-2 Filipino legend squared off against the 26-4 Yordenis Ugas in a scheduled twelve rounder. The fight was for a WBA welterweight title and was aired live on Fox pay per view from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao had a few explosive moments in the first, though Ugas had moments where he employed his jab effectively. Pacquiao jumped in at the bell, and was knocked to the canvas by Ugas, though it clearly wasn’t a blow that sent Pacquiao to the mat. Ugas had a strong second thanks to a strong jab and good body punching. The third was close. Pacquiao was aggressive, while Ugas landed well. Pacquiao’s flashy moments may have won him the round, but he was in a fight.

Ugas hit hard and effectively in the fourth, but Pacquiao was able to toss off his zipping combinations. It was a close bout. Pacquiao had a very good fifth…but Ugas’ ability to land and land hard remained notable. Indeed, Ugas landed very well in the sixth, as well as in the seventh. The eighth was a war, though Ugas may have edged it. The ninth was very close….and so was the tenth. Pacquiao had a strong eleventh. Ugas banged away at Pacquiao in the twelfth and final round. The judges ruled in favor of Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision.

Pacquiao looked old. Ugas looked strong and fought the fight of his life. It was a memorable bout.

