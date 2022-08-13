Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Xander Zayas Blasts Out Elias Espadas In Explosive Fashion

Posted on 08/13/2022

By Sean Crose

Xander Zayas, the rising 13-0 junior middleweight, took on the 22-4-0 Elias Espadas in a scheduled 8 rounder Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas. The match was the co-main event of Top Rank’s Teofimo Lopez-Pedro Campas card and was broadcast live by ESPN. The 19-0 Zayas got to work right away, moving in quickly with his jab. A missile of a left put Espadas to the mat a minute into the first. Espadas bravely got to his feet, and Zayas got right back to work pursuing his man. Needless to say, Espadas finished the round on his feet.

The 31 year old Espadas appeared to be adequately recovered from the knockdown by the second round, but was caught hard by Zayas on several occasions throughout the chapter. Zayas landed hard and with regularity on his man throughout the third. By the fourth it was worth wondering how many clean shots to the head Espadas and his team intended for him to take. Then, at the very start of the fifth, Zayas put his man down again. The referee had seen enough, and stopped the fight with Espadas back on his feet.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Golovkin On Canelo's Loss To Bivol: " I’ve Always Known That It Was Possible, And Dmitri Bivol Just Showed Us That"
August 10th
Keith Thurman Weighs In On Danny Garcia's Public Discussion Of Depression And Anxiety
August 10th
Tyson Fury Calls Out Derek Chisora For Third Fight
August 8th
Canelo: "Crawford Is A Better Fighter" Than Spence
August 3rd
Full Card For Canelo - GGG Announced
August 4th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend