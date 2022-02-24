Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Wladimir And Vitali Klitschko Release Video Addressing Invasion Of Ukraine: “We Must Stay United Against This Aggression”

Posted on 02/24/2022

By: Sean Crose

The two middle aged men, brothers, stand in a nondescript location wearing winter coats. They are dressed casually and wear worn expressions. They appear to be a universe away from the boxing rings each man once dominated. For there is now another fight on their hands, one with grave and bloody consequences: an all out war with Russia. Hours after a full scale attack commenced on their Ukrainian homeland from Russian military forces, Wladimir and Vitali Klitchko addressed the world on video. Wladimir does the speaking in the clip, which is less than a minute long, while brother Vitali, now the mayor of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, looks on solemnly.

“I’m calling to all international partners to observe this tragedy that is happening nowdays in Ukraine,” states Wladimir, “and this senseless war which is not going to have any winners, but losers. I just want to tell you that we must stay united against this aggression, against Russian aggression. Don’t let it continue happening in Ukraine don’t let it happen in Europe and potentially in the world. United, we’re strong. Support Ukraine.”

Wladimir also posted the following on Twitter Thursday morning: “The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is, not just for #Ukraine but the whole world. Let history be a lesson to not be repeated.”

The world was stunned late Wednesday night/ early Thursday morning (depending on one’s time zone) when the news broke that Russian forces, led by that nation’s president, Wladimir Putin, had launched a large scale, multi pronged military assault on Ukraine. It wasn’t the attack itself that was stunning – that had been expected. What was stunning was the very nature of the invasion – an all out assault not seen in Europe since the Second World War. As of press time, the invasion continues.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Kell Brook Puts A Violent End To Rivalry With Amir Khan, Stops Him In Six
February 19th
Gennadiy Golovkin: “I Know Canelo As A Fighter, I Have The Keys To Open Him Up”
February 20th
Oscar De La Hoya Gives His Take On Canelo's Current Fight Offers: “I Would Choose Charlo And Benavidez, They're The Real Threats”
February 23rd
Kell Brook-Amir Khan: No More Unfinished Business
February 19th
Amir Khan Vs. Kell Brook Undercard Results: Viddal Riley Easily Defeats Willbeforce Shihepo
February 19th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend