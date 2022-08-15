Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

With Adrien Broner Out, Sergey Lipinets Steps In To Face Omar Figueroa Jr

Posted on 08/15/2022

By: Sean Crose

With Adrien Broner having removed himself from Saturday’s scheduled bout with with Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets, who was scheduled to fight on the undercard, has been chosen to take Broner’s place. “Former world champ @unionsamurai,” Showtime Boxing tweeted, “steps in to battle @OmarFigueroaJr in a WBC 140-lb title eliminator this Saturday 8/20 on @ShowtimeBoxing after @AdrienBroner announces his withdrawal from the fight due to personal issues.” Although the news of Broner’s emotional challenges is both serious and somber, Lipinets is grateful for the opportunity to appear in the main event of this weekend’s Showtime-aired card.

“That’s why u gotta love tge sport of Boxing (sic),” the 16-2-1 Lipinets stated on Twitter. “There is always an opportunity and I was just given one. Be ready. Fans won’t be disappointed. Never said no to a fight in or out of the ring.” And so, rather than square off against the 22-4 Carlos Manuel Portillo in a scheduled 8 round affair as he was originally supposed to, Lipinets will now be battling 28-2-1 Figueroa in a scheduled 12 rounder instead.

“We’ve actually been in camp for almost three months getting ready for whoever they put in front of me,” Lipinets stated. “We’ve been training with no particular opponent in mind. There have been a few different guys that have said they wanted to fight me. So, we’ve been sparring with and preparing for all types of styles. And now we get this great news that I get to fight Figueroa this Saturday.”

Figueroa, too, is eager to square off with his new opponent. “With the opponent change I’m even more ready to take all the frustrations and anger that have built up in camp and bring it into the ring on Saturday and come out victorious,” he said.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Golovkin On Canelo's Loss To Bivol: " I’ve Always Known That It Was Possible, And Dmitri Bivol Just Showed Us That"
August 10th
Keith Thurman Weighs In On Danny Garcia's Public Discussion Of Depression And Anxiety
August 10th
Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: "You’ve Got To Take Everything That Tyson Says With A Grain Of Salt"
August 13th
After Calling Out Derek Chisora, Tyson Fury Retires Again
August 12th
The Fall of the House of Fury Pt. 2: Jake Paul Forces Tommy Fury to Fumble
July 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend