Will Fury-Joshua Go Down This Summer?

Posted on 04/08/2021

By: Sean Crose

“We’re out there grafting away every day to get this done,” promoter Eddie Hearn tells Sky Sports. He’s referring to the much anticipated heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The two camps have been working to make a fight happen…but the truth is that it’s been a while now, and some are wondering aloud what exactly is going on. With some fans losing interest in an Errol Spence-Terence Crawford welterweight match that they believe may never happen, the pressure is on Joshua’s promoter Hearn, as well as Fury’s promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren, to produce results.

“At the end of this week both fighters and the teams will be presented with all the offers and options on the table,” says Hearn, “of which there will be multiple ones.” After that, Hearn claims “it’s over to them.” While admitting it’s very difficult to make a bout of this nature happen, Hearn makes it clear that team Fury isn’t being as positive about the process as it should be. “A little bit of support would be nice, John (Fury’s father), and Tyson, thank you very much.” With all that in mind, Hearn claims he’s “as confident as ever that this gets done.”

Fury is the lineal and WBC heavyweight champion of the world. He was last seen in the ring back in February of 2020, when he stopped Deontay Wilder within seven to win the WBC and lineal championships. As for Joshua, the man won back his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles in December of 2019 when he outclassed Andy Ruiz, who had previously stopped him. Since that time, Joshua has crushed longtime contender Kubrat Pulev in a mandatory title defense. Needless to say, Fury-Joshua is a fight fans would like to see, and for good reason.

Image

With names like Klitschko and Wilder having been vanquished, Fury and Joshua are the two men left standing at heavyweight. The winner of a battle between them would decide once and for all who the king of the heavyweight division is – at least until, of course, a rematch happens. What’s more, these are two towering fighters, closer to seven than to six feet, who both happen to come from England. Again, this is a fight fans want to see. It appears in social media, though, as if the public may be starting to become impatient. The same goes for Fury, who on Wednesday posted an image declaring there were “three days left,” presumably in reference to getting the fight done. Hearn, however, remains positive.

“I believe you will see this fight in the summer,” says Hearn.

