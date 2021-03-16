Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Why Today’s Fighters Aren’t Comparable To Marvin Hagler (Except For One)

Posted on 03/16/2021

By: Sean Crose

First things first – there was no one like Marvelous Marvin Hagler, and there never will be. Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion of the world from 1980-1987, was unlike any fighter in his own time, much less today. Still, there is a fine line between the mindset of the popular Hagler and those of many of today’s top names. For starters, Hagler wanted to be a middleweight. That’s it. He wasn’t a division jumper. It just wasn’t his thing. Some today may see that as a weakness, but those who know understand Hagler didn’t have to go anywhere. Here was a man who faced Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, John Mugabi and Ray Leonard in less than four years. It’s hard to imagine anyone facing that kind of competition today…with the exception of Canelo Alvarez.

To be sure, Alvarez, who has faced the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovin (twice), Erislandy Lara, and then light heavyweight titlist Sergey Kovalev, has shown Four Kings’ level gusto. Mayweather, and Golovkin may not be on par with Duran, Leonard, and Hearns, but they’re frankly at least pretty close. By taking on the top competition in his own era, Canelo has made it clear he’s perpetually ready for war, just as Hagler was. Lighter weight fighters such as Roman Gonzalez, Juan Francisco Estrada, and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai are certainly as game as Hagler, but sadly, they don’t bring in the glaring spotlights that those in the bigger weight divisions do.

Credit: Manny Millan

As for the rest of boxing – with the obvious exception of Manny Pacquiao, who is wrapping up his career – no popular boxer is even near Hagler in terms of showing a warrior mentality. To make matters even more glaring, no one seems to much want to be. To take a look at Hagler’s resume is simply to take a look back in time. After finally winning the middleweight crown, Hagler’s first three defenses were against number one contender at the time Fulgencio Obelmejias, former middleweight champion Vito Antuofermo, who had previously fought Hagler to a draw, and Mustafa Hamsho, also the number one contender at the time.

Today all of those fights might have been pay per view main events, earning Hagler tons of money. Yet, after defeating Hamsho, Hagler had to wait another two years before getting a legitimate major bout. And that was against all time great Duran. After that, the Brockton, Massachusetts native battled the rugged Juan Roldan, Hamsho again, Hearns, Mugabi, and Leonard. That would be like Errol Spence Jr facing Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman, and Danny Garcia, all in less than four year’s time. That sort of thing simply doesn’t happen in today’s fight world, at least in part because boxers don’t have to put themselves through so many dangerous fights in order to earn top money these days.

That’s understandable…but so is the fact that few, if any, contemporary fighters will some day be looked back on the way Hagler is.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. On Terence Crawford Purse Split: "Y’all Gonna Make Me Do 80/20"
March 11th
Tyson Fury: "Wilder Might Be Next"
March 11th
Shawn Porter Gives His Opinion On Canelo Alvarez vs Andre Ward: "I Think It’s A 50/50 Fight"
March 15th
Roy Jones Jr.: "Y’all Gonna Make Me Mess Around And Come Back And Become Champ Again"
March 11th
David Benavidez Wants Less Talking From Jermall Charlo: "If You Really Want To Show Me How Gangsta You Are, See Me In The Ring"
March 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY