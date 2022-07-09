Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Weekend Previews: Chisora-Pulev And Magsayo-Vargas

Posted on 07/09/2022

By: Sean Crose

It’s not going to be a bad weekend of fights. There’s no big name stars involved, but there is at least one very relevant fight to be viewed, as well as one good old fashioned heavyweight contender throwdown. We’ll start with the big guys.

The now 29-2 Kubrat Pulev defeated the now 32-12-0 Derek Chisora some years ago via split decision. Chisora now has the chance to avenge that loss in front of a hometown crowd as he faces Pulev once again – at London’s O2 arena, no less. Both these men have been around the block when it comes to heavyweight boxing.

Pulev has made two world title bids, losing each time, to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua respectively. Chisora himself has fought for a world title against Vitali Klitchsko in a bout he ended up losing via unanimous decision. Still, Chisora has fought a whose who of contemporary heavies and Pulev’s only defeats came against big names in major throwdowns. This one might be fun.

Later this evening, viewers will be able to sit back and watch an intriguing matchup for the WBC featherweight title between two undefeated and highly regarded fighters. Mexico’s Rey Vargas is a tall featherweight with a lot of talent. Getting past that jab of his is an issue for any fighter, a fact that’s evidenced by the man’s 35-0 record.

Yet Vargas is going to have to get past the intensity which is Mark Magsayo’s heavy handed style if he wants to walk out of the ring tonight with Magsayo’s world title. The 24-0 Magsayo has a lot on his plate, as well. Not only does he have to get past an undefeated challenger in Vargas this evening at the Alamodome, he also has to deal with expectation that he’s the next great Filipino fighter, in other words, the heir to Manny Pacquiao. There’s a lot riding on this scheduled 12 round bout for both men.

The main portion of the Chisora-Pulev card will be broadcast by DAZN today starting at 2PM eastern time. The Magsayo-Vargas card will be broadcast this evening starting at 9 PM on Showtime.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jake Paul: "Tommy Is Officially Out By Wednesday Morning If He Doesn’t Go To The Embassy"
July 3rd
Floyd Mayweather Defends Canelo Alvarez: "Accomplish What Canelo Has Accomplished, Then Speak Bad About Him"
July 6th
Ryan Garcia Is A World Class Self-Promoter. Will He Prove He's Truly A World Class Fighter?
July 1st
Jai Opetaia Lifts IBF Cruiserweight Title From Mairis Briedis
July 2nd
Mark Magasayo Will Face Rey Vargas This Weekend - As Well As Some Very High Expectations
July 7th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend