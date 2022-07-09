Weekend Previews: Chisora-Pulev And Magsayo-Vargas

By: Sean Crose

It’s not going to be a bad weekend of fights. There’s no big name stars involved, but there is at least one very relevant fight to be viewed, as well as one good old fashioned heavyweight contender throwdown. We’ll start with the big guys.

The now 29-2 Kubrat Pulev defeated the now 32-12-0 Derek Chisora some years ago via split decision. Chisora now has the chance to avenge that loss in front of a hometown crowd as he faces Pulev once again – at London’s O2 arena, no less. Both these men have been around the block when it comes to heavyweight boxing.

Pulev has made two world title bids, losing each time, to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua respectively. Chisora himself has fought for a world title against Vitali Klitchsko in a bout he ended up losing via unanimous decision. Still, Chisora has fought a whose who of contemporary heavies and Pulev’s only defeats came against big names in major throwdowns. This one might be fun.

Later this evening, viewers will be able to sit back and watch an intriguing matchup for the WBC featherweight title between two undefeated and highly regarded fighters. Mexico’s Rey Vargas is a tall featherweight with a lot of talent. Getting past that jab of his is an issue for any fighter, a fact that’s evidenced by the man’s 35-0 record.

Yet Vargas is going to have to get past the intensity which is Mark Magsayo’s heavy handed style if he wants to walk out of the ring tonight with Magsayo’s world title. The 24-0 Magsayo has a lot on his plate, as well. Not only does he have to get past an undefeated challenger in Vargas this evening at the Alamodome, he also has to deal with expectation that he’s the next great Filipino fighter, in other words, the heir to Manny Pacquiao. There’s a lot riding on this scheduled 12 round bout for both men.

The main portion of the Chisora-Pulev card will be broadcast by DAZN today starting at 2PM eastern time. The Magsayo-Vargas card will be broadcast this evening starting at 9 PM on Showtime.