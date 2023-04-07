Weekend Preview: Stevenson-Yoshino; Rodriguez-Gonzalez; Fundura-Mendoza; ShoBox And More.

By: Sean Crose

This weekend is pretty much jam packed with boxing, offering more than enough fight broadcasts to satiate the thirst of your average fan. From Friday night until what will likely be the wee hours of Sunday morning, there will be an array of cards available via television or live stream.

Things kick off with Friday’s ShoBox broadcast from Brooks, California , which begins airing 10 PM eastern time and which features welterweights Shinard Bunch and Bryan Flores in a scheduled 10 rounder. The simple fact is that Showtime’s ShoBox programs consistently deliver thanks to their focus on young, hungry fighters who are eager to make their mark in the pro ranks.

Then, on Saturday, DAZN will feature a very interesting flyweight world title matchup from San Antonio, Texas between Jesse Rodriguez and Cristian Gonzalez. The winner of this scheduled 12 round affair will be able to call the WBO world title strap his own. DAZN will also be showcasing the undercard starting earlier Saturday afternoon. The main card will be aired live starting at 8 PM eastern time.

Beginning a few hours later, there will be competing 10 PM eastern time cards on ESPN (and ESPN+) and Showtime respectively. The ESPN broadcast will feature none other than Shakur Stevenson as he steps up to lightweight in front of a hometown Newark crowd to face Shuichiro Yoshino in a bout scheduled for 12.

At that same time, Showtime will be airing it’s own broadcast, featuring Sebastian Funduro as the tall man defends his WBC Super Welterweight strap against Brian Mendoza in a throwdown set for 12 in Carson, California.

Although there are no major bouts to be found this Easter weekend, there are a plethora of interesting matchups between some of the more notable – and, in the case of Stevenson, premier – names in the sport. It’s a strong lineup.