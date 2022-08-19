Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Weekend Preview: Emanuel Navarrete-Eduardo Baez; Omar Figueroa-Sergey Lipinets

Posted on 08/19/2022

By: Sean Crose

WBO featherweight titlist Emanuel Navarrete will be defending his crown Saturday evening in San Diego at the Pechanga Arena when he takes on Eduardo Baez in a scheduled 12 round affair. Navarette, who goes by the nickname of “Vaquero” is the star here, as he’s a Top Rank signed attraction with a 35-1 record and 29 knockouts under his belt. Eduardo, however, is fresh off a win against Enrique Vivas just last March. With only 7 knockouts to be found on his 21-2-2 resume, the fighter known as “”El Gemelo,” isn’t much of a power puncher. Boxing is nothing if not a sport of upsets, however, so it might be interesting to see how this one shakes out.

The Navarrete-Baez card will be broadcast live on ESPN starting at 10PM eastern time on Saturday.

Across the block at Showtime there’s another card airing Saturday night, one that was supposed to feature Adrien Broner, though the controversial multi-titlist dropped out of the fight for emotional issues. This certainly didn’t please his scheduled opponent, Omar Figueroa, though a very solid replacement has been presented. Long story short: Sergey Lipinets was supposed to be on Saturday’s undercard. Now he’s in the main event.

Boasting a record of 28-2-1, Figueroa is said to be looking to reestablish himself after dropping two in a row, to Abel Ramos and Yordenis Ugas, respectively. He has some names of note in his win column, including Robert Guerrero and Ricky Burns. Needless to say, the 16-2-1Lipinets will be another win of note – provided Figueroa can best him. Lipinet’s only losses have come to Mikey Garcia and Jaron Ennis – two exceedingly high caliber names.

The Figueroa-Lipinet’s card will be broadcast live on Showtime Saturday starting at 8PM eastern time.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Deontay Wilder To Return To The Ring October 15th
August 17th
Golovkin On Canelo's Loss To Bivol: " I’ve Always Known That It Was Possible, And Dmitri Bivol Just Showed Us That"
August 10th
Bulked Up Oleksandr Usyk: "I Am A Bit Heavier Than I Was Last Time"
August 18th
Keith Thurman Weighs In On Danny Garcia's Public Discussion Of Depression And Anxiety
August 10th
Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: "You’ve Got To Take Everything That Tyson Says With A Grain Of Salt"
August 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend