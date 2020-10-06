Wednesday Shobox Preview

By: Sean Crose

Shobox: The New Generation returns to Showtime this Wednesday evening live from Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino. “A total of four fighters will put their undefeated records on the line in the mid-week bouts” Showtime states, “including Janelson Bocachica (15-0, 10 KOs) taking on Nicklaus Flaz (9-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight clash. In the telecast opener, hard-hitting Brandun Lee (19-0, 17 KOs) returns to ShoBox in the telecast opener against Jimmy Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs) in another eight-round welterweight matchup of rising 147-pounds contenders.”

Isaiah Stern was also supposed to be on the card facing off against Kalvin Henderson in a scheduled 8 round super middleweight affair. That match won’t be happening, however, “due to a non-COVID related illness suffered by Henderson.”