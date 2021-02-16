Wednesday ShoBox Preview: Bocachica-Reyes Jr, Shishkin-Agbeko, Guerrero-Montoya

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated 16-0 welterweight Janelson Figueroa Bocachica will be squaring off against fellow undefeated prospect, Mark Reyes Jr as the highlight of a ShoBox card which will be aired live by Showtime from Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino on Wednesday evening starting at 9PM. The 14-0 Reyes Jr was last in the ring in November when he knocked out Diego Perez in the first round. Bocachica himself was last in action in October when he stopped Nicklaus Flaz in round one. Wednesday’s battle is a scheduled 10 rounder.

Super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin will also be on the card. The 11-0 fighter will be facing the 21-1 Sena Agbeko in a scheduled 10 round bout. Shiskin last saw action in August when he stopped Oscar Riojas. Agbeko’s last fight was in January of 2020 when he earned a unanimous decision win over Roy King.

Likewise, undefeated welterweight Alejandro Guerrero will be on the card, as well. The 12-0 super lightweight will be taking on the 19-2-1 Abraham Montoya in a scheduled 8 round contest. Guerrero was last in the ring in March of 2020, when he decisioned Jose Angulo. Montoya last saw action when he stopped Reyes Lopez in two rounds last October.