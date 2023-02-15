WBC Will Rank Jake Paul In It’s Top Forty If He Beats Tommy Fury

By: Sean Crose

Well that was fast.

The WBC has declared that, should social media star turned lucrative boxer Jake Paul beat Tyson’s younger brother, Tommy Fury, when the two men meet in Saudi Arabia in a few weeks, Paul will find himself a top forty ranked cruiserweight within the organization. Sky Sports quotes the WBC as stating: “Jake Paul has been close to the WBC for several years, starting with the first event promoted in the UK when his brother, Logan, fought KSI. On that night Jake won the WBC amateur belt in the undercard fights.” Needless to say, many are less than thrilled at this latest development.

Paul has only fought six times professionally. And although he’s never lost, has shown real discipline, and possesses a devastating right – the flashy celebrity has yet to engage in a ten round fight much less against a legitimate professional boxer. Still, the WBC is presenting the matter as if Paul is somehow at risk of being marginalized. “Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and the WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone,” the organization says. “He deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has. He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin.”

Paul has previously stated that he wants to become a world champion in the sport. He may have more of an opportunity now than some may have previously expected. Paul’s name brings with it the sounds of cash registers. What’s more, he’ll now be ranked as a top 40 cruiserweight should he defeat Fury on 26th when they throw down in Saudi Arabia. Give the brash American star this – he knows how to self promote, as well as how to get others to help push him along. Besides, at least Paul is fighting regularly, something that can’t be said for many of the sport’s legitimate big names.