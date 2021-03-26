Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

WBC Lines Up Gonzalez-Estrada 3 And Sor Rungvisai-Cuadras 2. Winners To Face Off.

Posted on 03/26/2021

By: Sean Crose

The World Boxing Council has decreed that Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada shall meet in the ring for a third time. The first bout between the two, a 2012 war, ended with Gonzalez winning on the cards. The rematch, which went down a few weeks ago, went the other way, with Estrada getting the judges’ nod. With many people being unhappy with that decision, however, the WBC has decided the two men must fight once more for Estrada’s WBC World Super Flyweight Title. Although a third fight between the two men is nothing but good news to the fans, it could have been quite hard on one Srisaket Sor Rungivsai. That’s “could have been.”

For the sensational Thai fighter recently retired Ekkawit Songnui believing he would be facing the winner of Gonzalez-Estrada 2. Boxing being boxing, however, Sor Rungvisai is now set to face Carlos Cuadras with the understanding that the winner of that bout will face the winner of Gonzalez-Estrada 3. The interesting thing about all this is that all of these fighters have faced off at least once. Sor Rungvisai has beaten Gonzalez twice (the first time controversially) and has gone one and one with Estrada. Cuadras has lost to Estrada twice, Gonzalez once, and has bested Sor Rungvisai. To state Super Flyweight is an intriguing division is to put things mildly. It may well be the most exciting division in the sport right now.

The WBC is calling this a “Franchise Tournament.” According to the organization, “WBC Super Flyweight World Champion Juan Francisco Estrada has requested to be designated Franchise Boxer of the division.” The WBC also states that “the division’s Mandatory Challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai has requested to fight for the WBC World Title in light of the fact that he stepped aside, to allow the Estrada vs Gonzalez recent rematch.” The WBC has decided, then, to make Estrada “Franchise Champion” while allowing Sor Rungvisai to fight for the its “World Title” against Cuadras. In other words, Sor Rungvisai is still given a crack at the World Title, plus has the chance to face the winner of Gonzalez-Estrada 3 for the Franchise Championship, should he best Cuadras. It may not be an ideal situation, but everyone gets a chance to win something.

The WBC states that “the Super Fly Tournament concept created by renowned promoter Tom Loeffler has produced great fights involving the four fighters.” In truth, there’s little doubt these are two matches well worth looking forward to.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford: "When You Look At Canelo’s Career, It’s Like He’s Shied Away From The Black Fighters"
March 22nd
Jermell Charlo: "Danny Garcia Can’t F*ck With Some Of The Dudes That Are Ranked Number Seven Or Eight"
March 21st
Mike Tyson: "I Just Want Everybody To Know, The Fight Is On With Me And Holyfield"
March 23rd
Eddy Reynoso: "For Me, Terence Crawford Is Better Than Spence"
March 22nd
Erislandy Lara Moves Up To The Middleweight Division, Takes On Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna On May 1st
March 24th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY