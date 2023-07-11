Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

WBC Has Granted Tyson Fury “Special Permission” To Fight Francis Ngannuo

Posted on 07/11/2023

By: Sean Crose

On Tuesday afternoon, the World Boxing Council released the following statement on social media: “Mauricio Sulaiman said that Tyson Fury received special permission from the WBC to fight Francis Ngannou as there is no official challenger. He mentioned that Fury tried to close fights against Ruiz, Joshua and Usyk but no agreement was reached.” Sulaiman, for those who don’t know, is the WBC President. What this all means, of course, is that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury doesn’t have to worry about the being stripped of his title for fighting former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou October 28th in Saudi Arabia.

In normal times, Fury would be expected to fight another professional boxer in his next match. These, however, are not normal times. Ever since Floyd Mayweather bested UFC star Conor McGregor in an insanely lucrative 2017 boxing superbout, mixed martial artists of note have been entering the ring to face some of boxing’s biggest names – and for a whole lot of money. Yet the money isn’t just good for former UFC stars. Fury may well make more money facing Ngannou that he would by squaring off against fellow heavyweight boxing titlist Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. For Fury-Ngannou will likely be appealing to boxing fans and mixed martial arts fans alike – though not everyone is crazing about the upcoming fight.

Kevin Iole, who reports on both boxing and mixed martial arts for Yahoo, declared Fury-Nganno “a mismatch of epic proportions, a world champion who is high on the pound-for-pound list meeting a guy with zero boxing matches, amateur or pro.” Sure enough, though he’s been quite a successful and hard hitting mixed martial artist, Ngannou is a complete boxing novice. And those who point out that boxing and mixed martial arts are two distinctly different disciplines are correct in doing so.

Still, there’s little doubt that Fury-Ngannou will bring in considerable amounts of attention and money. While it clearly won’t be as big an event as Mayweather-McGregor, it will likely bring down a good number of pay per view buys. With that being said, purists – at least those on the boxing front – have been treated this year to high level matchups between legitimate opponents. And while they no doubt mourn the fact that Fury is facing Ngannou rather than Usyk this summer, these purists have major fights like Terence Crawford-Errol Spence and Stephen Fulton-Nasoya Inoue on the horizon.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Vergil Ortiz Hospitalized, Eimantas Stanionis Fight Postponed
July 6th
Oscar De La Hoya Looks To Sign Terence Crawford With Golden Boy Promotions
January 30th
Diego Pacheco Stops Manuel Gallegos In Four
July 8th
Tyson Fury Reportedly Set To Fight Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou In October
July 11th
Felix Verdejo Will Not Face Death Penalty For Murder Of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz and Her Unborn Child
January 31st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend