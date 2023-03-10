WBA Says Terms Have Been Agreed To For Fury-Usyk Fight

By: Sean Crose

After the release of a video where Tyson Fury told Oleksandr Usyk that a fight between them wouldn’t go down unless he, Fury, received seventy percent of the profits, Usyk surprisingly responded with a video of his own on Friday wherein he claimed he would accept the offer. The caveat? That Fury provide a million pounds for needy Ukrainians. “Hey, greedy belly,” said Usyk, “I accept your offer, 70/30 split the fight with you on April 29th at Wembley. But you will promise to donate to Ukraine immediately after the fight. A million pounds, and everyday of your delay you will pay 1% from your purse to Ukrainian people. Deal?”

The WBA, which had earlier stated that it’s heavyweight titlist Usyk would have to fight his mandatory if a deal with Fury wasn’t reached by Friday, later came out to declare that Usyk and Fury had indeed agreed to terms for an April 29th heavyweight title matchup. One never knows when it comes to boxing, but it appears that WBC and lineal champion Fury may well get in the ring with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Usyk in just a few weeks at Wembley Stadium in London. The winner, of course, would emerge as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.