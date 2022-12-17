Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Vincent Astrolabio Stops Nikolai Potapov In Six

Posted on 12/17/2022

By: Sean Crose

Bantamweights Nikolai Potapov and Vincent Astrolabio faced off in a scheduled twelve rounder at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Saturday. Theirs was the opening fight of Showtime’s final card of the year, which featured lightweight Michel Rivera and Frank Martin in the main event.

The opening round saw the 23-2-1 Potapov go down from a slip, though the 17-3 Astrolabio seemed to think he had scored a knockdown early. The Filipino fighter got his wish later in the round, however, when he put Potapov on the mat, courtesy of a left. Suffice to say, Potapov got to his feet quickly. The second round was close, though Potapov received a cut over his right eye.

Photo: Premier Boxing Champions

The third saw Potopov land effectively. By the end of the round, however, it was Astrolabio who was dictating the tempo of the action. By the fourth it was clear that, though Potopov was the slightly faster fighter, Astolabio was the more powerful puncher. With that being said, Potopov would wisely tie his man up when Astrolabio would come in close. It was a difficult fight to score.

That is, it was until Astrolabio dropped his man in the fifth with a crunching uppercut that sent Potopov stumbling backwards before settling on his knee. To his credit, Potopov got to his feet and went on to effectively employ his jab. Still, Atrolabio went hard at his man in the sixth, and sent Potopov to the mat yet again. This time Potopov was counted out.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ebanie Bridges Stops Shannon O'Connell in Eight
December 10th
Tyson Fury On An Anthony Joshua Fight: "I Can Guarantee You, You Will Not See It"
December 13th
The Monster Strikes Again: Inoue Knocks out Butler To Become Undisputed Bantamweight Champion
December 13th
Josh Warrington Loses IBF Featherweight Title To Luis Alberto Lopez
December 10th
Does Anthony Joshua Really Need A New Trainer?
December 16th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend