Vasyl Lomachenko On Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia: “I Think Davis Will Win. He’s More Aggressive.”

By: Sean Crose

Vasyl Lomachenko has a lot on his plate at the moment. The Ukrainian fighter known as “Loma” has an undisputed lightweight championship bout against Devin Haney in May. He was asked, however, what he thinks of the upcoming Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superbout. After acknowledging that Davis-Garcia is indeed an enormous fight, Loma was asked who he thinks will win the April showdown between the two heavy fisted young fighters.

Image: Top Rank

“I think Davis will win,” Lomachenko told the media (courtesy of Fight Hub). “He’s more aggressive and he’s always fighting with (the) biggest guy and (the) highest guy. I hope he will be ready for Ryan Garcia. Everybody knows Ryan Garcia can only make one shot. It’s (his) left hook and that’s it.” Indeed, a common criticism of the fighter known as “King Ry” is that he’s got a powerful left but not much else. Garcia, of course, would argue that’s not the case, and indeed he’ll have a chance to prove the world wrong in a few weeks against Davis.

When asked about the rematch clause Garcia must adhere to, Loma arguably took a humorous approach. “It’s one more thing why Gervonta Davis can beat him,” he said. “Ryan Garcia is very big for 135.” With Davis and Garcia being able to get through the knotty negotiation process needed for the superfight, it’s worth wondering whether or not Loma will get a chance at one of the two popular fighters.

With that being said, Haney looks as if he might move up in weight after squaring off against Loma later in the spring. With Loma getting a little bit older it’s clear he may only have so many fights left before he calls it a career. It will be interesting to see who he ends up in the ring with after the throwdown with Haney.