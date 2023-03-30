Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Vasyl Lomachenko On Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia: “I Think Davis Will Win. He’s More Aggressive.”

Posted on 03/30/2023

By: Sean Crose

Vasyl Lomachenko has a lot on his plate at the moment. The Ukrainian fighter known as “Loma” has an undisputed lightweight championship bout against Devin Haney in May. He was asked, however, what he thinks of the upcoming Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superbout. After acknowledging that Davis-Garcia is indeed an enormous fight, Loma was asked who he thinks will win the April showdown between the two heavy fisted young fighters.

Image: Top Rank

“I think Davis will win,” Lomachenko told the media (courtesy of Fight Hub). “He’s more aggressive and he’s always fighting with (the) biggest guy and (the) highest guy. I hope he will be ready for Ryan Garcia. Everybody knows Ryan Garcia can only make one shot. It’s (his) left hook and that’s it.” Indeed, a common criticism of the fighter known as “King Ry” is that he’s got a powerful left but not much else. Garcia, of course, would argue that’s not the case, and indeed he’ll have a chance to prove the world wrong in a few weeks against Davis.

When asked about the rematch clause Garcia must adhere to, Loma arguably took a humorous approach. “It’s one more thing why Gervonta Davis can beat him,” he said. “Ryan Garcia is very big for 135.” With Davis and Garcia being able to get through the knotty negotiation process needed for the superfight, it’s worth wondering whether or not Loma will get a chance at one of the two popular fighters.

With that being said, Haney looks as if he might move up in weight after squaring off against Loma later in the spring. With Loma getting a little bit older it’s clear he may only have so many fights left before he calls it a career. It will be interesting to see who he ends up in the ring with after the throwdown with Haney.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez Open To Fighting David Benavidez: "He’s A Good Fighter, But I’m A Great Fighter"
March 29th
"You Little Slimy F----r." Fury Goes On Expletive-Filled Rant After Usyk Fight Falls Through
March 24th
"He's Ducking Usyk." Tim Bradley Blames Tyson Fury For Oleksandr Usyk Fight Falling Through
March 27th
David Benavidez Says He'll "Break Caleb Plant's F-----g Jaw" On Saturday Night
March 24th
Deontay Wilder Willing To Face Oleksandr Usyk "In A Heartbeat"
March 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend