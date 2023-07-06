Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Usyk To Face WBA Mandatory Dubois On August 26th

Posted on 07/06/2023

By: Sean Crose

While many, heck most, had hoped Oleksandr Usyk would be defending his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles against WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury next, it simply wasn’t meant to be (though it certainly should have been). Now, instead of fighting for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, Usyk will attempt to fend off WBA mandatory Daniel Dubois in a twelve rounder set to go down August 26th in Poland. With that being said, Dubois has legitimately earned his shot. What’s more, it’s at least nice to see that the man won’t have to wait around forever for a crack at the title while boxing politics ties itself in knots.

Boasting a record of 19-1, Dubois has won all but one of this victories via knockout. Impressive enough, but it also makes the Usyk fight interesting. While Usyk will no doubt be favored – perhaps heavily – walking in, Dubois’ ability to turn out the lights will always make him threatening. As the old adage goes, all it takes is one punch. Dubois was last spotted late last year when he stopped Kevin Lerena in three. As for Usyk, the Ukrainian hasn’t stepped into the ring since last summer, when he handily bested former titlist Anthony Joshua in a one sided rematch of their previous battle a year earlier. The undefeated Usyk now holds a record of 20-0.

“He (Usyk) is a great fighter and I do respect him, but it’s my time now,” Dubois is quoted by the BBC as saying. “I’m going to shock the world and show people how good Daniel Dubois really is.” Usyk has brought up the fact that he’s happy to be fighting in Poland. “I am very glad that we have the opportunity to organize my fight in Poland, where I won my first world title seven years ago,” he claimed. Usyk has also said he’s pleased with the Polish people for supporting his war torn Ukrainian homeland. “I want to thank the Polish people who are helping Ukraine so sincerely,” he said. “Hundreds of thousands of my compatriots have been hosted by this wonderful country.”

Of course, Usyk still hopes to fight Fury for the undisputed championship. That fight, however, may never happen, or – if it does – will occur some time down the road. Bad news for the heavyweight division, but certainly good news for top contender Dubois, who clearly hopes to shake up the sport by stunning Usyk later this summer.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jared Anderson Grinds Out Tough Win Over Charles Martin
July 2nd
Kurt Scoby Demolishes Hank Lundy In Two
June 29th
Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez Pulls Out Close Win Over Terrell Bostic
June 29th
Jose Guzman: His Unique Boxing Story
May 16th
Here’s the lineup for Boxing Insider’s June 29 NYC fight card
June 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend