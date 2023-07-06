Usyk To Face WBA Mandatory Dubois On August 26th

By: Sean Crose

While many, heck most, had hoped Oleksandr Usyk would be defending his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles against WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury next, it simply wasn’t meant to be (though it certainly should have been). Now, instead of fighting for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, Usyk will attempt to fend off WBA mandatory Daniel Dubois in a twelve rounder set to go down August 26th in Poland. With that being said, Dubois has legitimately earned his shot. What’s more, it’s at least nice to see that the man won’t have to wait around forever for a crack at the title while boxing politics ties itself in knots.

Boasting a record of 19-1, Dubois has won all but one of this victories via knockout. Impressive enough, but it also makes the Usyk fight interesting. While Usyk will no doubt be favored – perhaps heavily – walking in, Dubois’ ability to turn out the lights will always make him threatening. As the old adage goes, all it takes is one punch. Dubois was last spotted late last year when he stopped Kevin Lerena in three. As for Usyk, the Ukrainian hasn’t stepped into the ring since last summer, when he handily bested former titlist Anthony Joshua in a one sided rematch of their previous battle a year earlier. The undefeated Usyk now holds a record of 20-0.

“He (Usyk) is a great fighter and I do respect him, but it’s my time now,” Dubois is quoted by the BBC as saying. “I’m going to shock the world and show people how good Daniel Dubois really is.” Usyk has brought up the fact that he’s happy to be fighting in Poland. “I am very glad that we have the opportunity to organize my fight in Poland, where I won my first world title seven years ago,” he claimed. Usyk has also said he’s pleased with the Polish people for supporting his war torn Ukrainian homeland. “I want to thank the Polish people who are helping Ukraine so sincerely,” he said. “Hundreds of thousands of my compatriots have been hosted by this wonderful country.”

Of course, Usyk still hopes to fight Fury for the undisputed championship. That fight, however, may never happen, or – if it does – will occur some time down the road. Bad news for the heavyweight division, but certainly good news for top contender Dubois, who clearly hopes to shake up the sport by stunning Usyk later this summer.