Update: Mike Tyson On Reported Talks For Jake Paul Fight: “This Is New To Me”

By: Sean Crose

“This is new to me,” Mike Tyson tweeted on Monday. “I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it.” And with that, rumors of a high profile exhibition bout between “The Baddest Man On The Planet” and Paul have come screeching to a halt.

This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it. https://t.co/eL01HDMdmr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 17, 2022

It was reported by various outlets today (including Boxing Insider) that “A verbal deal has been struck to get it on, but like all forms of sports business, now it’s all about the contracts and money split…Mike is looking for a certain figure to get into the ring with a profit share guarantee.” The primary source for this information appears to be The Sun, which received its information from an unnamed “business associate” of Tyson’s.