Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Update: Mike Tyson On Reported Talks For Jake Paul Fight: “This Is New To Me”

Posted on 01/17/2022

By: Sean Crose

“This is new to me,” Mike Tyson tweeted on Monday. “I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it.” And with that, rumors of a high profile exhibition bout between “The Baddest Man On The Planet” and Paul have come screeching to a halt.

It was reported by various outlets today (including Boxing Insider) that “A verbal deal has been struck to get it on, but like all forms of sports business, now it’s all about the contracts and money split…Mike is looking for a certain figure to get into the ring with a profit share guarantee.” The primary source for this information appears to be The Sun, which received its information from an unnamed “business associate” of Tyson’s.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford: “They Should Of Fought Me Before I Grew Into The Weight Class, Now It’s Over With”
January 11th
Paulie Malignaggi Expects Jermall Charlo To Dethrone Canelo Alvarez
January 14th
Tyson Fury On Oleksandr Usyk: "A Little Steroid Man"
January 11th
Terence Crawford Sues Top Rank, Insists Racism Played A Role In His Failure To Become A PPV Star, Seeking Nearly $10 Million In Damages
January 12th
Shawn Porter Views Danny Garcia As A True Threat At 154 Pounds, Picks Him To Beat Tony Harrison
January 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend