Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Ukranian Star Vasyl Lomachenko And Heavyweight Titlist Oleksandr Usyk Return Home To Join Fight Against Russian Military

Posted on 02/28/2022

By: Sean Crose

Former multi divisional titlist and Ukrainian citizen Vasyl Lomachenko has returned to his homeland to join in the nation’s fight against the Russian military invasion which began last week. According to TMZ, the 34 year old fighter, widely regarded as one of the best on earth, “reportedly joined a territorial defense battalion.” Pictures of the athlete sometimes known as “Hi-Tech” due to his seemingly advanced, highly mobile ring style, have been making the rounds of the internet, as Lomachenko is seen dressed in military attire and holding a rifle. What effect if any this has on the 16-2 Lomachenko’s potential fight with lightweight titlist George Kambosos remain to be seen, as at the moment there are far more serious matters to attend to.

Yet Lomachenko isn’t the only Ukrainian fighter to have joined in the battle against Russian aggression. According to talkSPORT, current heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk has also reportedly returned home to join “the Kyiv Territorial Defense.” A photo of the undefeated fighter holding a rifle and dressed as a citizen soldier is also making it’s way across the internet. Usyk is set for a massive rematch against former heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua, yet the war – and especially Ukraines’ need for soldiers – may well put a hold on that affair as well. With both Lomachenko and Usyk risking their lives, as well as multi-million dollar paydays, it’s clear that, among it’s professional boxer’s at least, Ukraine has an exceedingly patriotic population.

The world was rattled last Thursday when Russia, led by President Wladimir Putin, unleashed an all out invasion of Ukraine, bringing about it horrify images reminiscent of the Second World War while at the same time bringing around much of the globe to the Ukrainian cause. Former heavyweight kingpins, brothers Wladimir and Kiev mayor Vitali, Klitschko have gone from being international stars to international wartime figures with their openly military support of their homeland. Fortunately, none of the Ukrainian fighters here have thus far been hurt of killed. This, however, is clearly the most deadly and important battle they or their fellow countrymen have ever faced.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Vitali Klitschko Shown Fully Engaged In Military Defense Of Ukraine
February 25th
Oscar De La Hoya Gives His Take On Canelo's Current Fight Offers: “I Would Choose Charlo And Benavidez, They're The Real Threats”
February 23rd
Gennadiy Golovkin: “I Know Canelo As A Fighter, I Have The Keys To Open Him Up”
February 20th
Kell Brook Puts A Violent End To Rivalry With Amir Khan, Stops Him In Six
February 19th
Shakur Stevenson: “Bud Is The Best Fighter In Boxing, If Canelo Was At His Weight, Bud Would Beat Canelo”
February 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend