Tyson-Jones Undercard Wrapup: Ortiz Stops Segawa In Exciting Throwdown

By: Sean Crose

The undercard of Saturday’s Tyson-Jones matchup began with a scheduled eight round affair between lightweights Jamaine Ortiz and Sulaiman Segawa. The first two rounds were a high octane affair. The third and fourth were, as well, though by the end of the fourth the 13-0 Ortiz seemed to be taking control.

Segawa, however, was not to be bowled over. The 13-2-1 fighter had himself a solid fifth, though Ortiz had a solid end of the sixth. A potent body shot from Ortiz sent Segawa to his knee in the seventh. He gamely got up, but he was all but done. Ortiz stepped forward and fired away, causing the referee to wisely stop the fight.