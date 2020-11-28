Tyson-Jones Undercard Preview: Paul-Robinson, Jack-McKernan

By: Sean Crose

Tonight’s Tyson-Jones undercard will feature more than just two former greats going at it in a scheduled eight round exhibition match. It will present other scheduled eight round battles, as well.

Social media influencer turned boxer Jake Paul, a 1-0 cruiserweight, will be facing a former star of the NBA, Nate Robinson, who will be making his boxing debut. Paul’s only fight was a first round stoppage of AnEsonGib, another social media presence. Jake has reportedly called out Conor McGregor to meet him in the ring. It’s clear what tonight’s fight is all about, and it’s not high level boxing.

Former light heavyweight titlist Badou Jack, 22-3-3, will also be fighting on Saturday’s card. His opponent will be the undefeated Californian Blake McKernan, 13-0. Jack’s last fight was a split decision loss to Jean Pascal last December for the WBA world light heavyweight title. To be sure, Jack hasn’t won a fight since he bested Nathan Cleverly in 2017. Still, the widely unknown McKernan has never met anyone of Jack’s caliber before.