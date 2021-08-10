Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tyson Fury’s Newborn In Intensive Care

Posted on 08/10/2021

By: Sean Crose

WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury is asking for prayers, as his newborn child with wife Paris has returned to an Intensive Care Unit after having been initially released. “Please everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning,” Fury tweeted on Sunday. “*UPDATE*,” he then tweeted on Monday, “baby Athena is doing a lot better and off the ventilator. She’s just lovely and I want to do what I can do to help and thank the team here!” The tweet was accompanied by a photograph of the newborn child. Now, however, it appears Athena is back in an intensive care unit.

“Baby Athena is back ICU ,” Fury stated on Tuesday, “please keep her in your prayers.” In the meantime, Fury has been promoting Britain’s Alder Hey Children’s Charity. His Go Fund Me page has raised close to forty thousand charitable dollars so far. Fury and his wife are the parents of six. Fury has recently been preparing for his third heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder, which is scheduled for October.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/athenas-wbcbelt-fundraiser-for-alderhey-hospital?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=social&utm_source=instagram

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Freddie Roach On The Skillset Of Errol Spence Jr.: "He Isn't A Real Good Boxer"
August 5th
Keith Thurman Intrigued By A Matchup Against Jermell Charlo: "I Might Have To Sign Up For That"
August 8th
Errol Spence Jr. Claims He "Wasn't Right At All" For Danny Garcia Fight But Now Feels "Strong As Heck" As Manny Pacquiao Showdown Nears
August 9th
Errol Spence Jr. Eager To Get His Hands On Manny Pacquiao: "I Can Definitely Punish A Legend"
August 6th
Leonard Ellerbe Believes Terence Crawford, Not Canelo Alvarez, Is The Best Fighter Pound For Pound
August 4th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend