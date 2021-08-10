Tyson Fury’s Newborn In Intensive Care

By: Sean Crose

WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury is asking for prayers, as his newborn child with wife Paris has returned to an Intensive Care Unit after having been initially released. “Please everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning,” Fury tweeted on Sunday. “*UPDATE*,” he then tweeted on Monday, “baby Athena is doing a lot better and off the ventilator. She’s just lovely and I want to do what I can do to help and thank the team here!” The tweet was accompanied by a photograph of the newborn child. Now, however, it appears Athena is back in an intensive care unit.

“Baby Athena is back ICU ,” Fury stated on Tuesday, “please keep her in your prayers.” In the meantime, Fury has been promoting Britain’s Alder Hey Children’s Charity. His Go Fund Me page has raised close to forty thousand charitable dollars so far. Fury and his wife are the parents of six. Fury has recently been preparing for his third heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder, which is scheduled for October.