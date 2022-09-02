Tyson Fury To Oleksandr Usyk: “I Will Destroy You”

By: Sean Crose

Not to be outdone by Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis, who have been engaging in a Twitter clash, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury took to Twitter on Friday to directly address WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk in a video titled “Special message to @usykaa.”

“Usyk,” Fury began, “Middleweight. You say you want the WBC and its held by Gypsies. It is held by Gypsies. It’s held by the Gypsy King and it’s held tightly. Grasped tight, and all roads lead to a seven foot behemoth and I will absolutely destroy you, middleweight.” That, however, was only the beginning.

“Middleweight,” Fury continued, “you will get smashed to bits. You say you wanted to fight me after you beat the body builder (Anthony Joshua), called me out on television and now you’re being a little bitch pussy boy running, hiding saying you’ve got injuries. You ain’t got no injuries, you had a sparring contest.” Fury then wrapped things up with a challenge.

“Get out and fight in December,” he said. “You let your mouth go. See if you can back it up, middleweight. It doesn’t matter if it’s December or April or August next year, the outcome will be the same. I will obliterate you. I’m a seven foot 20 stone behemoth and I will destroy you, middleweight. Find your balls. Come see me. Bitch!”

For what it’s worth Usyk doesn’t seem the type to be fazed by Fury’s trash talk. “All the fanciful comments against me,” Usyk said to Sky Sports of Fury’s mind games, “he probably thinks it will touch me. But it won’t.” Indeed nothing yet seems to have taken the 20-0 fighter out of his zone.

After winning his titles off of Anthony Joshua last September in Britain, for instance, Usyk held off Joshua in last week’s Saudi Arabian rematch, even though Joshua’s performance was markedly improved from the first time he and Usyk fought. With that being said, Fury is considerably bigger than Usyk, who was king of the cruiserweight division before moving up to heavyweight. Then again, Joshua was considerably bigger than Usyk, as well.

Although Fury has claimed he’s retired, most everyone believes he won’t pass up an opportunity to face Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight crown. “He wants to fight against me. He wants people to talk about him,” Usyk told Sky Sports. “He hasn’t retired yet, it’s just a game – ‘I’m leaving boxing’, ‘I’m coming back’. He still wants to earn money.” Indeed, both men will earn quite a bit of money should they throw down for the undisputed heavyweight championship anytime soon.