Tyson Fury Says He’s Willing To Face Joe Joyce If Oleksandr Usyk Fight Falls Through

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated heavyweight Joe Joyce made his presence felt this past autumn when he crushed Joseph Parker in six rounds showing that his heavy punches can successfully take out a ranked and well known former titlist. Since that time Joyce has expressed his willingness to take on the biggest names in the division. Now the word is out that Tyson Fury may give Joyce the chance to face the most prominent fighter at heavyweight – himself. Although the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world wants to take on IBF, WBA and WBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk first and foremost next year in order to have to chance to become undisputed, Fury has made it clear that he’s not going to wait forever for the fight to happen.

“Usyk is top of the shopping list,” Fury said in an interview with Queensbury Promtions (via Sky Sports), “provided I get through this one, and if not a rematch with Chisora for the fourth time.” Indeed, Fury is set to take on Derek Chisora for the third time in December, a stay busy fight if ever there was one considering Fury has bested Chisora twice already. “If Usyk don’t want no smoke in February,” Fury continued, “let’s do Joyce at Wembley. Joe, get your skates on, get fit, because if the middleweight (Usyk) don’t want no smoke, you’re in. I’m fighting three times next year and you could be one of them.”

As far as Fury is concerned, Joyce is more than just hype. “In my opinion (Joyce) is the No 2-ranked heavyweight in the world behind myself,” he said, “maybe No 3 because I don’t think anybody in the world can take Deontay Wilder’s power, only myself.” No matter what, Fury indicates that staying active is very important to him heading into 2023. “Going into next year I want to be ready,” he said, “because I want a minimum of three fights next year.”