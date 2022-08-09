Tyson Fury Says He’s Returning to Boxing, And That Isaac Lowe Is His New Trainer

By: Sean Crose

The Tyson Fury saga continues.

“I’ve decided to come back to boxing,” Tyson Fury, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world declares in a video released Tuesday, “because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora. I always said I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career and here we are breaking all records again, setting precedents.”

While it’s true Fury has recently declared his desire to fight old foe Chisora a third time (he’s already fought and beaten the man twice), Chisora’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has indicated team Chisora is cool to the idea. “It wasn’t enough money,” Hearn told Boxing Social regarding a reported offer that Team Fury had sent along. “I’m not sure we’re gonna see that fight.” Fury, however, is nothing if not a determined man. He’s also a man whose full of surprises. For in Tuesday’s video, he also announces that he has a new trainer – featherweight Isaac Lowe.

“Why I’ve chosen Isaac Lowe as me trainer,” Fury says in the video, “is because when I was with Peter, Isaac was there, when I was with Ben, Isaac’s always been there and when I was with Sugar Hill, Isaac’s always been there. He’s always given me information. He knows me better than anybody on the planet and we’re a great team. We’ve always been together and we’re going to finish this out together. We’ve always worked very well together, and here we are about to take on a massive, massive, massive event.”

Lowe, a featherweight who appears in the video with the towering Fury, says he’s happy to be his friend’s new trainer. “I’m looking forward to it,” he states. “Its a tough task, but something to look forward to.” Although Fury mentions former trainers Peter Fury, Ben Davison and Sugar Hill Stewart in the video, it’s unclear whether Stewart, his most recent trainer (who he’s found Hall of Fame level success with) will remain part of his team.

It’s also unclear what Fury will do if Chisroa is truly disinterested in facing him once more – though the opportunities provided by a third match with Fury might ultimately prove to be too much for Chisora to refuse.