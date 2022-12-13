Tyson Fury On An Anthony Joshua Fight: “I Can Guarantee You, You Will Not See It”

By: Sean Crose

“There’s not a man born who can beat me,” WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury said to iFL TV. “I’m right out there on my own.” As always, Fury had lots to say during the brief video interview. He saved his venom, however, for – you guessed it – Anthony Joshua and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk. “Why isn’t this lad stepping up to the plate?” the undefeated 33-0-1 Fury asked of former multi-titlist Joshua. “What’s he want to fight Dillian Whyte for? He’s already beat Dillian Whyte. Fight me.” In truth, Fury appears to feel that he and Joshua will never actually meet in the ring.

Photo: Top Rank

“I don’t think it will happen,” Fury said of a much hoped for fight with his fellow Englishman, who he was in negotiations with last fall for a proposed matchup late in the year. “If it was going to happen it would have happened in December just gone,” said Fury, “when Chisora manned up and stepped up to the plate.” When pushed to reiterate his thoughts on a Joshua fight, Fury responded with complete clarity. “I can guarantee you,” he said, “you will not see it, one hundred percent.”

Rather than focusing on Joshua, Fury has now set his sights on Usyk. “I’m going to take on the man who just beat him (Joshua) twice,” he said. “I’m going to knock out the man who beat him twice. What are they doing to say about me then?” Fury went on to mock Joshua. “I’m looking to fight Usyk,” he said, “Joshua’s nemesis, the man whose got AJ’s kryptonite, the man who mad him cry after the fight like a little girl.”

Fury then had some interesting things to say about Usyk. “I’ll beat him,” he said. “I’ll take that little sausage out. He ain’t no kryptonite to me. He’s fuck all to me, the little fucker, and I’m going to make him dance. We’ll see how good he is.” Fury stated that the biggest fight in boxing would be one between himself and Usyk rather than one between himself and Joshua. “No where near (the biggest fight in boxing),” he said of a Joshua match. “He (Joshua) doesn’t bring anything to the table.” With that in mind, things change quickly when it comes to Fury. Time, as always, will tell the tale.