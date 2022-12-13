Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tyson Fury On An Anthony Joshua Fight: “I Can Guarantee You, You Will Not See It”

Posted on 12/13/2022

By: Sean Crose

“There’s not a man born who can beat me,” WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury said to iFL TV. “I’m right out there on my own.” As always, Fury had lots to say during the brief video interview. He saved his venom, however, for – you guessed it – Anthony Joshua and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk. “Why isn’t this lad stepping up to the plate?” the undefeated 33-0-1 Fury asked of former multi-titlist Joshua. “What’s he want to fight Dillian Whyte for? He’s already beat Dillian Whyte. Fight me.” In truth, Fury appears to feel that he and Joshua will never actually meet in the ring.

Photo: Top Rank

“I don’t think it will happen,” Fury said of a much hoped for fight with his fellow Englishman, who he was in negotiations with last fall for a proposed matchup late in the year. “If it was going to happen it would have happened in December just gone,” said Fury, “when Chisora manned up and stepped up to the plate.” When pushed to reiterate his thoughts on a Joshua fight, Fury responded with complete clarity. “I can guarantee you,” he said, “you will not see it, one hundred percent.”

Rather than focusing on Joshua, Fury has now set his sights on Usyk. “I’m going to take on the man who just beat him (Joshua) twice,” he said. “I’m going to knock out the man who beat him twice. What are they doing to say about me then?” Fury went on to mock Joshua. “I’m looking to fight Usyk,” he said, “Joshua’s nemesis, the man whose got AJ’s kryptonite, the man who mad him cry after the fight like a little girl.”

Fury then had some interesting things to say about Usyk. “I’ll beat him,” he said. “I’ll take that little sausage out. He ain’t no kryptonite to me. He’s fuck all to me, the little fucker, and I’m going to make him dance. We’ll see how good he is.” Fury stated that the biggest fight in boxing would be one between himself and Usyk rather than one between himself and Joshua. “No where near (the biggest fight in boxing),” he said of a Joshua match. “He (Joshua) doesn’t bring anything to the table.” With that in mind, things change quickly when it comes to Fury. Time, as always, will tell the tale.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ebanie Bridges Stops Shannon O'Connell in Eight
December 10th
Terence Crawford Takes His Own Route
December 7th
Josh Warrington Loses IBF Featherweight Title To Luis Alberto Lopez
December 10th
Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather "Scared To Death" Of Rematch
December 9th
Terence Crawford Knocks Out David Avanesyan In Six
December 11th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend