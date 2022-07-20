Listen Now:  
Tyson Fury Offers To Fight Anthony Joshua In England For Free

Posted on 07/20/2022

By: Sean Crose

Tyson Fury, who claims to be retired, is still regarded by many as the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world. Therefore, when Tyson talks, fans listen. And Tyson likes to talk – oftentimes a lot. A recent statement from the towering Englishman is certainly leading to eyebrows being raised. “This is reconfirmation” Fury claims in a video posted on social media Wednesday, “of what I’ve said about fighting Anthony Joshua for fuck all in England. That’s how the fight happens, I sign the contract today, the fight’s got to be for free, free to our television, and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made out of this British historic fight if it happens. There’s the terms. I’m in the driving seat. Take it or f’ng leave it. The ball is in your court guys. Take it or leave it. Either way. I don’t give a damn. There’s the offer. Peace out.”

The truth is that Joshua most likely has other things on his mind at the moment aside from meeting Fury. He’s about to face Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, after all, in the hope of winning back the titles Usyk won from him last September in their first fight. The rematch, which will be going down on August 20th in Saudi Arabia, is one of the biggest bouts to emerge in an already exciting 2022. Considering Usyk bested him rather handily the first time they did battle, Joshua is most likely keeping his focus on the rematch, which is only a month away, rather than Fury.

As for Fury, he claims he’s retired for the time being. Then again, the fighter known as the “Gypsy King” has always been somewhat unpredictable in his actions. Provided Joshua wins back the belts he lost to Usyk last year – and there’s no guarantee of that – will Fury really be willing to square off against the man for free, with so much money clearly then being on the line? Knowing Fury, anything is possible, but will Joshua be willing to fight for nothing? Boxing isn’t a sport for the elderly. There’s only so much time available to earn money, after all.

Strangely enough, about a year ago it looked like Fury and Joshua were going to meet in the ring in Saudi Arabia in order to decide who was the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. That fight fell through at the eleventh hour, however. Needless to say, both fighters would have earned a great deal of money had the bout actually managed to have been made.

