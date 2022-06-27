Tyson Fury Leads Live Audience In Mocking Jake Paul. Paul Responds In Memorable Fashion.

By: Sean Crose

Tyson Fury. Jake Paul. If there are two more outsized and colorful (some would say annoying) personalities this side of Adrien Broner, it’s news to the boxing world. Fury, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world (no one knows whether or not to believe his claim that he’s retired) has a mouth as big as his enormous frame. A dazzling and perhaps era defining heavyweight, the towering Englishman is able to get inside opponent’s heads like no other. And now that his brother Tommy is set to face none other than Jake Paul later this summer in New York City, the fighter known as “The Gypsy King” has gotten straight to work in targeting the social media star turned professional boxer.

Here’s the rub, though. Paul himself loves rousing up an audience and getting in an opponent’s head at least as much as Fury does. And, although he clearly isn’t a fighter of Fury’s caliber, he may well have a chance against Fury’s younger brother, who isn’t much more experienced as a pro than Paul is. Neither man has fought even ten times, after all, which actually makes Paul-Fury and intriguing fight. Still, although Paul enjoys taunting the Brothers Fury, there’s little doubt older brother Tyson went after Paul in grand fashion this past weekend.

At the moment, Fury is on his “Official After Party Tour.” On Sunday, at Sheffield City Hall, the fighter, per the Daily Mail, “urged the crowd to sing ‘Jake Paul is a p***y’, and they duly obliged, with the unbeaten Brit posting the clip on his social media.” Like him or not, it’s hard to deny that Fury knows how to get people’s attention. Never one to be outdone, Paul posted his own video Sunday titled: “Beethovens 10th symphony featuring @Tyson_Fury.”

In said video, Paul, dressed as an orchestra conductor and superimposed over the Sheffield Hall clip, motions about with two large wooden cooking utensils as if he himself is leading the chant in high end fashion. Although Paul and Fury clearly aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, it’s difficult to deny that they can be funny – at least sometimes. There’s nothing even the least bit conventional about either man. Fury has proven himself in the ring, however. It will be interesting to see how Paul fares against the man’s younger brother come this August. The Paul-Fury fight is set to go down August 6th at Madison Square Garden and will broadcast live as a pay per view event.