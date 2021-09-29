Listen Now:  
Tyson Fury Keeps It Simple

Posted on 09/29/2021

By: Sean Crose.

Give Tyson Fury this – he sees things with a refreshing degree of clarity. On a Wednesday press conference on Zoom to promote next month’s title fight against Deontay Wilder, the WBC heavyweight titlist responded to reporter’s questions with a confidence and a simplicity rarely seen in the fight game. “You can only do your best in boxing,” he said. “There’s no rocket science to boxing.” As for those who now see the sweet science as a highly technical sport, the undefeated Fury isn’t about to sign onto their philosophy. “I’ve never heard such bullocks in me life,” he said. “Train hard, get to bed early, eat right, and get stocking.”

To Fury, fighting is, at it’s essence, something that isn’t overly complex. “Leave it all in the ring,” he told the media. “And don’t be an ifa, coulda, shoulda…you hit your opponent more time than he hits you.” When asked what Wilder can do to to improve on his last performance against Fury, the 30-0-1 fighter was ready with a quick quip. “I think he can try to land more punches on me face,” he said. Sure enough, the hard hitting Wilder has had difficulty putting Fury away. He dropped the man twice in their first fight back in 2019, but Fury got up. Fury then went on to team up with trainer Sugar Hill Steward for the 2020 rematch, and subsequently wiped Wilder out. Fury, though, doesn’t think Wilder should be written off.

“He’s the best heavyweight out there – barring none,” Fury claimed. “In my opinion, Wilder beats Joshua, Usyk, all the rest of the division comfortable.” Fury doesn’t, however, feel that Wilder will be able to defeat him, especially after their second battle. “Deontay Wilder’s problem is he couldn’t accept defeat,” said Fury. “He hasn’t accepted that he’s been beaten, therefore he can’t overcome it.” Fury went so far as to say his second fight with Wilder was a bit of a letdown. “Last time was disappointing really to say the least,” he said. “I trained for an absolute war and it ended up being an absolute beat down.”

With his third fight with Wilder just weeks away, Fury indicated that he’s ready to take care of business. “I’m ready today tomorrow and forever,” he said, “and I’ll never make excuses….when I beat Wilder I’ll be on to the next one, so on and so fourth.”

