Tyson Fury Infected By Covid-19…Wilder Fight To Be Pushed Back

Posted on 07/08/2021

By: Sean Crose

Boxing Insider has confirmed that Tyson Fury has been infected by Covid-19. What this means, of course, is that his scheduled July 24th fight with Deontay Wilder is now being pushed back. The question now is how far back? Fury was originally supposed to meet Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this summer to decide who the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world was. That fight was delayed until who knows when after an arbiter ruled that Fury would have to fight Deontay Wilder a third time by September.

Now it’s uncertain if a September date is even possible. Names like Pacquiao, Spence, Joshua, Usyk and Canelo are all on the agenda for the weeks and months ahead. Throw in a set UFC schedule and one is left to wonder what weekend would be good for a third go round with Fury and Wilder.

Sure enough, the Fury-Wilder saga has been long, strange and seemingly never ending. After Fury remarkably got off the mat in the first fight between the two men, he went on to thrash Wilder shortly over a year later in their much hyped rematch. Wilder cried foul, the Covid pandemic set in, and team Fury, rightly or wrongly, tried moving on. Yet then came the arbitration ruling, and now here we are with the fight once again on ice.

Boxing Insider will keep readers updated on this story as it develops.

