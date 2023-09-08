Tyson Fury: “I’d Like To Fight Jon Jones Next”

By: Sean Crose

So much for getting an undisputed heavyweight champion anytime soon. Although the boxing world has been waiting for a superfight between WBC and lineal champ Tyson Fury and IBF, WBO, and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk, Fury made it clear at a Thursday press conference that he’s no longer interested in the bout. Of course, Fury being Fury, he could have just been throwing words out there to see where and how they’d land. Still, with a fight against former UFC heavyweight champion, and novice boxer, Francis Ngannou going down this fall, Fury made it clear that there’s another UFC legend he has in mind for the future.

“I’d like to fight Jon Jones next,” he said. Jones, for those who don’t know is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. There has been much talk about – and between – Jones and Fury since podcaster Joe Rogan brought up the belief that Jones would beat Fury in a fight a few months back. Now, it appears, Fury wants to square off against two mixed martial arts notables in a row. He also stated that he has no interest in becoming undisputed heavyweight champ – at least not in the sport of boxing.

“Has it ever been my priority?” Fury asked rhetorically. “Did I ever say I wanted undisputed? It’s always been some little bitch’s dream, ain’t it.” Fury went on to indicate Usyk would have to earn considerably less than him in order for the two to meet. “Listen,” he said, “I’ve got Francis Ngannou to deal with and should the other little sausage want to fight for undisputed then, you know, if he takes a small percentage then we might make it happen. But he wants a large bag that I’m gonna say no thank you.”

Fury went on to claim he’s done trying to make matches with fighters he argues just aren’t interested. “A lot of bitches: AJ, Usyk, Wilder, Ruiz,” he said. “I class them as little bitches now. You know, they’ve all had the opportunity to fight the GK (Gypsy King, Fury’s nickname) and they all turned it down for whatever reason. So good luck to them. Now they’re in the past, they’re all in the past. I’m looking forward to bigger, better things.” Whether or not fighting UFC greats with little to no ring experience is going to be a bigger or better thing remains to be seen. Frankly it would be nice to see these top heavyweight boxers all face off with one another.