Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte Preview

By: Sean Crose

Dillian Whyte has been waiting a long time for this moment. Now, the 28-2 Brit will have the chance to win the lineal and WBC heavyweight titles when he faces the 31-0-1 defending champion Tyson Fury tomorrow at London’s Wembley Stadium. Close to one hundred thousand people are expected to view the fight in person while who knows how many more fans will view the event through pay per view. While there’s little doubt the 33 year old Fury is the favorite walking in, the 34 year old Whyte is stepping into the opportunity of a lifetime. Will heart and determination be enough to topple Whyte’s fellow Brit, however?

Photo: Getty Images

Fury, after all, has emerged as one of the most skilled heavyweights – if not THE most skilled heavyweight – since the Lennox Lewis era. What’s more, he’s emerged victorious from several wars against the thunderous punching American Deontay Wilder. And while Whyte has only lost to Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin – so slouches, those two – there are those who aren’t taking him as a serious threat to Fury. This may be unwise, as Whyte has a very nice jab and can certainly hit. What’s more, Fury has proven numerous times that he can be hurt.

Yet Fury is a difficult fighter to figure out. First off, there’s the man’s enormous size to worry about. He stands at around 6’9. Then, there’s the different styles Fury is apt to employ. When he first won a world title off Wladimir Klitschcko back in 2015, for instance, Fury fought defensively and kept his man from doing any real damage. Since teaming up with Sugar Hill Steward, however, Fury has become far more aggressive, stopping Wilder twice within the distance (the first of the three bouts between the two men ended in a draw).

Still, it’s worth keeping in mind that one simply doesn’t cruise up to the top of the heavyweight ranks without having bested some sound opposition. Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora and Lucas Brown didn’t lose to Whyte because the man lacked skills or heart. And then there’s Povetkin. While he knocked Whyte out with a thunderous shot in their first bout, Whyte came back and absolutely went through through the Russian in their second go round. Whyte most likely won’t get a second chance against Fury, however, if he loses this weekend. It’s basically an all or nothing scenario for the fighter known as “The Body Snatcher.”