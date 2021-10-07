Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder 3 Preview

By: Sean Crose

Face it. You’re intrigued.

After two memorable fights, the over the top duo of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet in gloved combat once more. Fury-Wilder 3 will go down this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. At 30-0-1, the 33 year old Fury is the favorite walking into this weekend, and with good reason. The last time he faced Wilder – back in early 2020 – Fury was able to thrash his opponent in one sided faction. Wilder has since claimed he was robbed for all variety of reasons, none of which appear to be particularly valid. Still, the 42-1-1 American now has a new trainer in Malik Scott in his corner and the two have clearly been focused on going to Fury’s body this time around.

It’s a wise idea. Even in the best of shape, Fury just isn’t a guy to walk around with a washboard stomach. Seeing as how Fury was all over Wilder in their second fight, a good inside game might do wonders for Wilder this time around. The 35 year old Wilder can end the night with a single shot, so anything that could help man known as “The Bronze Bomber” land a haymaker is particularly useful.

Fury, of course, is perfectly aware of what Wilder’s power can do. Wilder put him on the mat twice during their first battle in late 2018. The Englishman has also come right out and admitted that the force behind Wilder’s punches is no joke. Expect him to do everything possible to keep out of Wilder’s range on Saturday. This may lead to Fury attempting to smother Wilder. It’s also not out of the realm of possibility for Fury to employ a hybrid strategy this weekend, going back and forth from aggression to slickness or vice versa throughout the fight’s duration.

This match is a long time coming. There was a rematch clause in place before the opening bell for the second fight rang. Covid put a third fight on hold for so long that team Fury went on to try to arrange a battle with fellow heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua. However, an arbitrator ruled last summer that Fury had to fulfill his obligations to Wilder, and so the third fight finally came to be. Now, after pushing the bout back from summer on account of Fury coming down with Covid, the matchmakers will finally see the fight become a reality on Saturday.

*Cover Photo By Getty Images