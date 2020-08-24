Tyson Fury Declares He’s “Ruling The Roost” At Heavyweight

By Sean Crose

The last time the world saw Tyson Fury in the ring, the lineal and now WBC heavyweight champion was beating up (Is there another way to put it?) undefeated rival Deontay Wilder last February in Las Vegas. The world has become a different place since that time. The international Covid 19 pandemic gripped the globe and boxing was forced to spend months being essentially on the sidelines. With the sport being back in action, however, Fury is making it clear that he wants back in the ring. In particular, he wants to be in the ring with WBA, IBF, and WBO champion (and fellow Englishman) Anthony Joshua.

Wilder is looking ahead

“For the fans, you want the biggest fights possible,” the 30-0-1 Fury told BT Spots, “and the biggest fight out there now is me and Joshua.” Before he gets a chance at the Joshua, however, Fury may well have to return to the ring a third time with Wilder. Although there has been speculation that a third Fury- Wilder battle may not be in the near future, Wilder left a not so cryptic message on social media Sunday, one day after Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin laid out contender Dillian Whyte in stunning fashion. “I Believe In Glaz Za Glaz!!!,” Wilder wrote “#Bombzquad #TilThisDay.” The Glaz Za Glaz message – which apparently means “Eye for Eye” in Russian – was accompanied by a photo of the former champion staring at the camera.

Although Alabama based Wilder may have been referring to Povetkin or England’s Whyte in his message, it’s worth remembering there was a rematch clause written into the contract of the last Fury-Wilder fight, a clause Wilder has opted to exercise. Still, it’s Joshua who Fury appears to want more than anyone. “Let’s make it happen. Stop running away. Stop making excuses,” Fury said to BT Sports. “Put your nuts in your handbag and let’s get to fight.” With both Wilder and Joshua having tasted defeat within a year of each other, Fury sees himself as being on top of the heavyweight mountain. “I’m the only undefeated world heavyweight champion,” he said. “I’m a stand-alone Gypsy King giant, ruling the division, ruling the roost.”

While he unquestionably dominated Wilder in their second go round, some are quick to point out that it was Fury who was nearly knocked out the first time the two men met. And while most feel Fury will win a third fight between the two men, there are those that believe it’s far too soon to write off Wilder – especially when one considers the man’s one punch knockout power. As for Joshua, the popular titlist’s first order of business is to defeat veteran contender Kubrat Pulev, whose sole loss came to a then dominant Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Since then, the native of Bulgaria has won eight in a row.