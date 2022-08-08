Listen Now:  
Tyson Fury Calls Out Derek Chisora For Third Fight

Posted on 08/08/2022

By: Sean Crose

Sometimes it’s best not to bother asking why.

After soundly defeating Derek Chisora twice in the ring, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury is publicly looking for a third match with his fellow Englishman. No matter that Fury has told people he’s retired. The man wants Chisora a third time. Of course, this may have something to do with Fury wanting to face the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch that’s going down later this month. It would be a while before Fury would actually be able to slip through the ring to face either of those men, after all – and he might want to remain sharp in the meantime.

“This one goes out to Derek the shithouse Chisora,” Fury says in a brief video released Monday. “You’re running, Derek, from the trilogy. Call yourself “War,” but you should call yourself chicken, because you’re running from a trilogy, from a career highest payday. Get a fucking contract signed, stop being a shithouse.” The first time Tyson and Chisora met was back in 2011. The fighter known as “The Gypsy King” won that battle by decision. Fury went on to win their next fight, which occurred in 2014, by stoppage.

Matchroom Honcho Eddie Hearn, who is Chisora’s promoter, has said team Fury had sent an offer along. “It wasn’t enough money,” Hearn told Boxing Social “I’m not sure we’re gonna see that fight.” Chisora’s last match was an impressive split decision win in July over Kubrat Pulev, who had previously knocked him out when the two men first met back in 2016. It was the first time in four fights that Chisora had emerged from the victor – though, to be fair, most of his 12 losses have come from notable competition. He may have his share of rings defeats on his resume, but Chisora is very far removed from being a low-level fighter.

As for Fury, his brilliant one punch knockout of Dillian Whyte this past April raised more than a few eyebrows around the fight world. Fury was supposed to win, sure, but Whyte was a longtime, and quite talented, contender. No one expected the abrupt, crushing conclusion Fury provided. Since then, of course, Fury has claimed he’s no longer fighting, though now it’s perfectly obvious that the man willing and eager to fight again. Who his next opponent will be, however, remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

