Tyson Fury Admits To Being In A “Very Low Place” After Dillian Whyte Fight

By: Sean Crose

Lineal and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been very open about the emotional, psychological and substance abuse issues he’s faced over the years. With a third fight with Derek Chisora lined up for December, Fury has reportedly taped an interview which will be aired this Saturday on The Jonathan Ross Show. According to the Daily Mail, Fury speaks to Ross about having to battle depression after his explosive knockout win over Dillan White last spring. Shortly after the victory, Fury claimed he was retired – something not entirely surprising coming from a man who likes to keep the media and public on its toes. Fury readily admits to Jonathan Ross, however, that there was more to it than just a desire to stop fighting professionally, admitting he was in a “very low place.”

“I suppose I’m going to have to cross that bridge when it actually happens,” he says to Ross (via the Daily Mail) about retirement. “For four months I was in a very, very low place.” Although he was busy at the time, Fury still found himself deeply unhappy. “Even though I had a lot going on,” he says, “I was writing a book, I was singing a song, I was doing a Netflix documentary, I was doing tours up and down the country, but it still didn’t give me the fulfilment that I get from boxing.”

Although he’s widely expected to easily handle Chisora when they meet again on December 3’d at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (he’s won their first two fights), Fury still appears to be happy he’s heading back into the ring. “I’m not really too sure what I’m going to get into after boxing,” he says. “For now I’m just focusing on enjoying the latter end of my career and taking it all in.”

Sylvester Stallone, Rocky himself, is also on the Ross episode with Fury and informs the towering Englishman that he thinks the “Gypsy King” would do well in the movies. “One hundred percent in the future, it’s something I’d love to explore,” Fury replies. “Who better to help me than the man himself Mr. Rocky Balboa? The guy I grew up watching on TV. A great opportunity and a great offer and something I’d love to have a go at later when I finish with the boxing career.” During the interview, Stallone refers to Fury as the “greatest heavyweight that ever lived.”