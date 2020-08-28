Truax Out Of Angulo Fight. Vladimir Hernandez To Serve As Replacement

By: Sean Crose

Popular super middleweight Caleb Truax has been forced to drop out of tomorrow night’s scheduled fight with Alfredo Angulo at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. According to a press release, “Truax was originally scheduled to face Angulo, but was forced to withdraw due to effects of dehydration.” Fortunately, a replacement was in line to face Angulo in Truax’ place. “Under normal circumstances you wouldn’t have a backup on standby,” says TGB president Tom Brown.” But because of COVID-19, we have someone who has been training, has been tested and is in the bubble and ready to go.”

“Mexico’s Vladimir Hernandez ,” the official press release claims, “will step in to face hard-hitting Alfredo ‘El Perro’ Angulo.” Its the shot of a lifetime for the 11-4 Hernandez, who last fought in July when he earned a split decision win over Aaron Coley in Biloxi. Having lost two of his last three bouts, Hernandez would truly rattle the boxing world should he defeat the popular 26-7 Angulo Saturday night.

The Angulo-Hernandez bout is the co-main event of the Erislandy Lara-Greg Vendetti PBC card, which will be aired on Fox starting at 8PM Eastern Time.