Trainer Robert Garcia: “I Think Benavidez Could Actually Beat Canelo”

By: Sean Crose

Credit to FightHub for consistently coming up with some terrific interviews, like the brief one posted online today with noted trainer Robert Garcia. Asked who he would like to see undisputed super middleweight champion – and guaranteed future Hall of Fame inductee – Canelo Alvarez fight next, Garcia responded without a beat. “I love him to fight (David) Benavidez,” he said. “I would love to see him fight Benavidez. People might say Charlo, the rematch against Bivol, or Zurdo Ramirez. Benavidez is the fight I would love to see him fight.” Garcia – who was once himself a world titlist – went on to say something that may come as a surprise to fight fans.

“I think Benavidez could actually beat Canelo,” he stated, adding that “it would be a great fight.” While many would agree that Canelo-Benavidez is a terrific bout to make, it’s worth wondering how many people who follow the fight game closely would agree with Garcia that Benavidez would actually pull off the upset at this point in his career. Not that any of that would matter to Canelo himself. As was discussed in the interview, Canelo has stated that he no longer wants to face his fellow Mexicans in the boxing ring.

“Canelo at this point, he calls the shots,” Garcia said. “He’s the cash cow. He’s the money guy, the one everybody wants to fight so he can pick (whoever he wants to fight)…I don’t blame him, either. He can do whatever he wants.” Still, Garcia reiterated the fact the he’d love to see Canelo and Benavidez get it on. “Hopefully he (Canelo) does give it to us one day,” he said. “There’s so many fights out there for him and he’s still a big draw. He’s still got all the money in the world.”

Garcia went on to indicate that he wouldn’t be surprised if Canelo won a rematch with Dmitry Bivol, the light heavyweight titlist Canelo lost to last year, should the two men meet in the ring again. “I think in a rematch, if he’s a hundred percent,” Garcia added, “he can do much better, maybe even pull it off.” For the time being, Canelo is focusing on fighting John Ryder in a Mexican homecoming this May. As for Benavidez, he’s undoubtedly still savoring his brilliant win against fellow super middleweight Caleb Plant, who he bested several weeks back in a pay per view main event.