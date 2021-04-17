Tony Harrison Battles Bryant Perrella To A Draw

By: Sean Crose

PBC on Fox returned to LA’s Shrine Exposition Center on Saturday to present former super welterweight titlist Tony Harrison, 28-3, as he went up against the 17-3 Bryant Perrella in a scheduled 12 rounder. Harrison, who stunned Jermell Charlo for his WBC belt back in 2018, was fighting for the first time without his father in his corner. The elder Harrison, who died of Covid last year, was replaced by Harrison’s brother. While it was true Harrison no longer has his title – Charlo won the belt back by knockout in 2019 – Harrison was looking to come back in style.

Both men tried to control the range in the first. Perrella landed well in the second. Harrison exerted pressure in the third, same as he had in the second. He was also defending well. Perrella, however, appeared to be far more active. Harrison was clearly having a hard time getting into his natural rhythm in the fourth. With that in mind, the former champion appeared to begin asserting himself in the fifth.

Perrella was able to rock his man in the sixth. In the seventh it was Perrella who was on the hunt. Harrison, however, was able to land well. Round eight was relatively even. Harrison was able to effectively keep Perrella inactive in the ninth. Perrella found himself able to land again in the tenth. Harrison worked his jab very effectively at the end of the eleventh. The twelfth was close and interesting as each man intelligently tried to win the final chapter.

The judges ultimately ruled the fight a split decision draw.