Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tommy Fury Is Out, Tyrone Woodley Is In As Jake Paul’s December 18th Opponent

Posted on 12/06/2021

By: Sean Crose

Tommy Fury is out and Tyrone Woodley is back. That’s the latest news from the Jake Paul Saga. The brash social media presence turned pro boxer was supposed to face Fury – the younger brother of heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury – but had to find a new opponent after his scheduled opponent dropped out for medical reasons. “I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib,” Fury stated. “The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th. I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year.”

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

With a thin 4-0 record, Paul is surprisingly one of the most popular fighters in the world. He had a real challenge from former UFC great Woodley, however, when they battled in the ring last August. Paul ended up getting the judge’s nod, but there has been talk of the two men meeting in the ring again ever since. Now Woodley has his chance, as he’s stepped in for Fury for next Saturday night’s bout, which will be aired live on pay per view from Tampa, Florida.

“The Fury’s have pulled out of the fight due to a ‘medical condition.’ Who knows what the fuck is going on in that camp,’” said Paul via video on social media. “He was scared. I think the pressure got to him. The shit talk got to him.” Paul claims that Woodley has already been training and that he’ll give Woodley half a million dollars should Woodley knock him out. It’s the kind of brash move Paul is apt to make in order to sell a fight, which he pretty much does better than anyone.

While there’s no doubt Paul is a master marketer, he’s also shown some talent in the ring. As he’s stated, most fighters don’t face the biggest boxers when just starting off, as Paul essentially is. With that in mind, he had a real run against Woodley late last summer. He wasn’t able to turn out the lights on the combat sport vet, and even appeared to be gassed as the fight wore on. The details haven’t been made official yet, but it’s likely Paul and Woodley will be facing off once again in the cruiserweight division.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gary Russell Jr.: "I’ll Fight Terence Crawford At 147"
December 1st
Kell Brook Gives Errol Spence Jr. The Edge In Power But Leans Towards Terence Crawford In Possible Showdown
November 30th
Terence Crawford Heaps Praise On Jaron Ennis, Doesn't Rule Out Future Clash: "Dude Got Skills"
December 2nd
Teofimo Lopez' And Brandon Figueroa's Post Fight Antics Discredit The Fighters Themselves
November 29th
Mayweather Takes Aim At Canelo: "Ducking Benavidez;" Banned Substance Use Not Discussed
December 3rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend