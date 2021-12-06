Tommy Fury Is Out, Tyrone Woodley Is In As Jake Paul’s December 18th Opponent

By: Sean Crose

Tommy Fury is out and Tyrone Woodley is back. That’s the latest news from the Jake Paul Saga. The brash social media presence turned pro boxer was supposed to face Fury – the younger brother of heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury – but had to find a new opponent after his scheduled opponent dropped out for medical reasons. “I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib,” Fury stated. “The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th. I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year.”

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

With a thin 4-0 record, Paul is surprisingly one of the most popular fighters in the world. He had a real challenge from former UFC great Woodley, however, when they battled in the ring last August. Paul ended up getting the judge’s nod, but there has been talk of the two men meeting in the ring again ever since. Now Woodley has his chance, as he’s stepped in for Fury for next Saturday night’s bout, which will be aired live on pay per view from Tampa, Florida.

“The Fury’s have pulled out of the fight due to a ‘medical condition.’ Who knows what the fuck is going on in that camp,’” said Paul via video on social media. “He was scared. I think the pressure got to him. The shit talk got to him.” Paul claims that Woodley has already been training and that he’ll give Woodley half a million dollars should Woodley knock him out. It’s the kind of brash move Paul is apt to make in order to sell a fight, which he pretty much does better than anyone.

While there’s no doubt Paul is a master marketer, he’s also shown some talent in the ring. As he’s stated, most fighters don’t face the biggest boxers when just starting off, as Paul essentially is. With that in mind, he had a real run against Woodley late last summer. He wasn’t able to turn out the lights on the combat sport vet, and even appeared to be gassed as the fight wore on. The details haven’t been made official yet, but it’s likely Paul and Woodley will be facing off once again in the cruiserweight division.