Tim Tszyu-Terrell Gausha Preview

By: Sean Crose

Tim Tszyu makes his American debut on Saturday when he squares of against Terrell Gausha at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Son of the popular and acclaimed Kostya Tszyu, the 27 year old Australian has yet to taste defeat. Gausha, however, isn’t some tomato can put in there to make Tszyu look good. What’s more, a win over Tszyu would make a nice addition to the American’s resume, so expect Gausha to make the most of his opportunity this weekend. The bout, which is scheduled for twelve rounds, will be in the junior middleweight division. The 22-2-1 Guasha’s last fight was over a year ago when he stopped Jamontay Clark in March of 2021. As for the 20-0 Tszyu, the man last saw action in November when he decisioned Takeshi Inoue.

The 22-0 Michel Rivera will also be on Saturday’s card as he battles the 14-0-2 Joseph Adorno in a scheduled 10 round affair at lightweight. Rivera, of the Dominican Republic, last saw action back in October when he decisioned Jose Romero. America’s Adorno, on the other hand, was last spotted decisioning Jamaine Ortiz in April of last year. Lastly, the 12-1-1 Elvis Rodriguez will be appearing Saturday in a scheduled 10 rounder against the 23-2-0 Juan Valesco at junior weltweweight. Rodriguez, from Los Angeles by way of the Dominican Republic, was last seen stopping Juan Romero back in November. Argentina’s Valesco was las spotted decisioning Zachary Ochoa way back in February of 2021.

Saturday’s Tszyu-Gausha card will be aired starting at 9PM eastern time on Showtime.