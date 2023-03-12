Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tim Tszyu Stops Tony Harrison In Nine

Posted on 03/12/2023

By: Sean Crose

Although Tim Tszyu had hoped to be facing Jermell Charlo for the undisputed junior middleweight championship of the world, an injured Charlo had to step out, making way for former world titlist Tony Harrison to face the undefeated Tszyu instead. Sure enough, both men deserved credit for agreeing to square off Saturday night (American time) in Australia. For, although the interim WBO junior middleweight strap was at stake, a loss could be a serious step backward for each man’s respective career.

Photo: Showtime

The jab of the 29-3-1 Harrison told the story of the first. The 21-0 Tszyu may have had his moments, but he simply wasn’t active throughout the round. Tszyu had a better second round, though Harrison’s jab may once again have given him the chapter on the judge’s cards. Tszyu rocked Harrison in the third. Harrison recovered nicely, but it was clear that Tszyu would be able to land – which he did repeatedly at the end of the round.

Harrison had a good fourth – thanks, once again, to the jab. Still, Tszyu was still able to land when he wanted. He was clearly the stronger of the two men, plus Harrison was moving a lot while Tszyu was conserving energy with his slow, steady, aggressive pace. Local star Tszyu began to tune up Harrison up in the fifth. The American would have to make adjustments if he was going to win the fight. Harrison had a strong sixth…but he was looking beat up in the corner in between rounds.

A sharp and more active Harrison appeared to take the seventh. The eighth pretty much presented the fight in microcosm – Harrison was faster and landed more. Tszyu, however, was throwing the harder shots, and it was clear the shots were impacting Harrison. Tszyu laid a horrible beating on Harrison in the ninth, pounding Harrison with rights over and over again until Harrison went down. The Detroit fighter bravely got to his feet, but the referee, upon observation, smartly stopped the fight.

“What’s my mother fucking name??” Tszyu yelled in the post fight interview. He is now in line to face Charlo for the undisputed junior middleweight title. “The message was sent clearly. You know what’s up,” he said. “You know what’s next. I’m coming. I’m coming to America.” No doubt Charlo will be ready to greet him.

“The better man won tonight,” Harrison said good naturedly. “Tim, congratulations, my boy.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis Apologizes For Showing Up Late To Press Conference. "That Was Very Unprofessional Of Me"
March 8th
Jarrett Hurd Stopped By Armando Resendiz
March 4th
Caleb Plant: "Fight Fans Beg For Fights Like These"
March 7th
"You’re Going To Wake Up In The Hospital." Ryan Garcia Jabs At Tank Davis During LA Press Conference
March 9th
Oscar De La Hoya On Davis-Garcia: "Whoever Lands The First Punch Is Going To Win The Fight"
March 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend