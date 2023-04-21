Things Get Intense At Gervonta Davis – Ryan Garcia Weigh In

By: Sean Crose

Things are always intense before a fight. On Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, however, the tension could be cut with the figurative knife, for both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis weighed in for their scheduled 12 round bout, which will go down Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena. Not only is Davis-Garcia the biggest fight in 2023, it may well be a pay per view blockbuster, which is something of an oddity these days in the sport of boxing unless it involves a social media star whose last name happens to be Paul.

Video and Cover Photo: Showtime

Garcia was the first to step to the scale. Looking lean and mean he registered at 135.5 pounds, within the designated 136 pound weight limit. Davis, also looking hyped up for battle, weighed in at 135 pounds even. The real story, however, occurred when the two men faced off. There may not be legitimate bad blood between the two fighters, but there is no question at all that these young men were wound up tight and ready to explode as they stood face to face. Davis went so far as to push Garcia, though the would-be melee was quickly broken up.