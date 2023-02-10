Things Get Heated Between Rey Vargas And O’Shaquie Foster At Weigh In

By: Sean Crose

With the WBC super featherweight title on the line tomorrow evening it’s understandable that both Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster would be on edge during Friday’s weigh in. It’s hard for a boxer to make weight, after all. Drained of fluids, starving for food, the stress of a professional prize fight being mere hours away, the combatants simply long for the moment where some forms of liquid and nourishment can enter their bodies. They’re also, conversely, ready for action. After a certain point, one simply desires for things to be over and done with. And so it makes sense that the undefeated, 26-0 Vargas and the 19-2 Foster would not be in the mood for any crap during the weigh in and face off Friday.

A smooth pre fight event was simply not to be, however. Officials and team mates had to get in between the two men after the face off, as Vargas apparently touched Foster, thereby causing an instantaneous reaction. It certainly wasn’t an unusual moment for the sport of boxing, but one always has to be aware of the fact that fighters are in the hurt business. That means they know how to hurt each other, be it at a weigh in or in the ring. Since the ring is where the money is to be made for both men, it’s in everyone’s interest for things to stay at least somewhat reasonable before fight even has a chance to begin.

While Vargas is the favorite to win in Saturday night’s Showtime broadcast main event, Foster is determined to pull off the upset at San Antonio’s Alamodome. Were he to best Vargas this weekend, Foster would not only be a world titlist, he would also be the toast of the sport. Yet Vargas, who currently has the WBC featherweight title in his possession, is eager to add another championship belt to his collection. This may well turn out to be a solid weekend matchup.