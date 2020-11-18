The Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum Begins Campaign For Restoration

By: Sean Crose

“To know,” says Muhammad Ali’s brother Rahman Ali, “that others can step into the room we grew up in, or the backyard he played in, and the back room he and I shadow boxed in is incredible.” Ali is speaking of the Louisville home he and Muhammad were raised in, now better known as The Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum. “It’s like stepping back in time,” says Rahman. “This museum, my childhood home, is meant to inspire all of us to reach what my brother Muhammad fought so hard for – opportunity for all. I’m confident we can hit the first million in record time and kick off this very important project!”

Because the childhood home of the fighter called “The Greatest” needs an upgrade, the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Restoration Campaign has begun. “The museum located at 3302 Grand Ave, Louisville, KY,” claims it “is dedicated to the preservation of Ali’s legacy as a cultural leader, civil rights advocate, humanitarian, and world-class boxer.” At the moment, the goal is simple, if not challenging: “raising the first of $5.8 million total needed by the end of February 2021 for renovations and community initiatives in preparation for the fall 2021 grand opening.”

The Museum lays out where donations will go. “Funds raised by the end of February, Black History Month, will be used for the restoration of the 1960s Clay family home,” it claims, “and to build a welcome center for The Museum. With the ultimate goal of raising $5.8 million, donations will also go toward expanding The Museum footprint, improving the grounds, creating community programs as well as an endowment.”

Ali’s former wife, Khalilah Camacho-Ali helps put matters in perspective. “It is one thing to read about Muhammad Ali,” she says, “and another for visitors to stand in the bedroom where Ali dreamt of greatness. He was a positive force who brought people together and we hope to bring people together with this project.”

Per the Museum:



“The Restoration Campaign is looking for donations ranging from one-time micro donations, to reoccurring monthly gifts starting as low as $5, to higher funding levels, like the $500 Welterweight donation level and $2.5 million G.O.A.T level. Donors are encouraged to donate now and be part of the legacy by receiving commemorative plaques, owning a small piece of the home itself, contributing video tributes, funding scholarships or providing naming rights to the welcome center, depending on the donation amount. More details regarding donation levels can be found online at www.alichildhoodmuseum.com/donate.”