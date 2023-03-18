Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

“The Deadline Is Set. The Clock Is Ticking.” Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Fight May Not Happen

Posted on 03/18/2023

By: Sean Crose

Tyson Fury claims he’s training for the match, which he says will go down in April at London’s Wembley Stadium. Fury’s opponent, however, has indicated that the fight may not go down at all. “The points for (a contractual) agreement were sent to Fury’s side,” WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Olkesandr Usyk tweeted on Saturday. “The deadline is set. The clock is ticking. The ball is on #Greedybelly’s side now. We did everything in our power to make it happen @Tyson_Fury.” It’s become quite the scenario, the leadup to the much hoped for bout between Usyk and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Fury has.

At stake will be the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world – if the match actually goes down. Frankly, it would be ridiculous if this fight didn’t happen. Both Fury and Usyk seemed eager to get in the ring just a few short months ago. Since then it’s been weeks and weeks of nothing coming to fruition. Last week, WBA honcho Gilberto Mendoza indicated that terms had been agreed to. Days later, however, Fury indicated team Usyk was trying to push a rematch clause. Usyk subsequently responded that it was team Fury that first brought up a rematch clause.

While some are blaming Fury for the delay while others are blaming Usyk, two things remain clear. The first is that the fight hasn’t been signed yet. The second is that only the players themselves know what is or isn’t transpiring behind the scenes. There’s no doubt, however, that a Fury-Usyk bout would be good for boxing. There hasn’t been an undisputed heavyweight champion, after all, since the reign of Lennox Lewis. Boxing could really use a single heavyweight king right now, rather than an array of claimants. The sport, simply put, needs clarity in its heavyweight division.

In the meantime, the fight still remains in limbo. Sky Sports writes that “the targeted date for the fight is April 29, with Usyk’s team adamant the terms they have agreed to will only be valid for a contest on that date.” The clock, then, really is ticking. Of course, the fight could be pushed back to a later date, but there honestly doesn’t appear to be any need for that. The sport has seen enough nonsense. Bad enough that an Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fight may never come to fruition. Fans don’t need to see Fury-Usyk fall apart as well.

Perhaps Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, two exciting young fighters, are the one’s to lead by example. Their own superfight has been signed for May.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Oscar De La Hoya: It Seems Canelo Is "Regressing In Terms Of Picking Opponents"
March 15th
Gilberto Ramirez Comes In Overweight. Gabriel Rosado Fight Cancelled
March 17th
Canelo Alvarez: "I’m Not At My Best But I’m Very Motivated"
March 17th
Oleksandr Usyk's Promoter On Tyson Fury: "Our Impression Is That He Doesn't Want To Fight"
March 14th
Oleksander Usyk Tells Tyson Fury To "Stop Whining and Ducking" As Negotiations Drag On
March 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend